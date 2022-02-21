Advertisement

Ralph E. Williams

Published: Feb. 21, 2022
Ralph E. Williams, 85, of Weston, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. He was born in Cameron, WV, on August 22, 1936, a son of the late Loyal Howard and Dessie Mae Fox Williams. On February 25, 1956, he married the love of his life, Faye G. Williams and they have now been reunited to spend their 66th wedding anniversary together in Heaven. In addition to his wife and parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his son, Ralph Edward Williams; grandchild, Ronnie Williams; great-grandchild, Peyton Clark Kent Williams; and sister, Naomi J. Starkey. Ralph is survived by his three children: Bob Williams and companion, Sharon, of Weston, Ruth Ann Bleigh and husband, Walter, of Buckhannon, and Darrel Williams and wife, Tricia, of Weston; seven grandchildren: Ralphie, Misty, Clarissa, Kayla, Shannon, Josh, and Matt; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Howard Williams. He graduated from Cameron High School and was a member of Haleville Union Mission Church. Ralph was the Owner and Operator of Williams Contracting as well as a Heavy Equipment Operator and spent many years drilling water wells. He also was the Owner and Operator of a Sawmill. Ralph could pick up any stringed instrument and play Bluegrass Music on it. He enjoyed driving his motorcycle and tinkering with his HAM radio. In his younger years, Ralph and Faye enjoyed driving his dirt track stock car #4570. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 12-2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 2 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Michael Riffle officiating. Interment will follow at Peterson Cemetery in Weston. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Ralph E. Williams. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

