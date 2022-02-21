Records shattered for GSC Founders Day of Giving

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State donors smashed previous records for the annual Founders Day of Giving fundraising program.

More than $1.1 million was raised from over 500 donors during the 2022 Day of Giving celebration on Founders Day on Saturday, Feb. 19.

The event marks the largest giving day in the history of the College.

Donations supported nearly 50 projects across campus, including departmental and athletic projects, scholarships, alumni and student projects, the Pioneer Fund, and the President’s Circle.

Funds raised will go toward specific projects and needs, including keeping the campus food pantry stocked, new drumline equipment, a guest speaker series within the Department of Social Science, Praxis grants for the Department of Education, travel and equipment support for athletic teams, funding for an education abroad trip for Department of Land Resources students, and much more.

The Founders Day of Giving campaign included several challenges, including a generous $500,000 matching gift challenge from the Morris Family Foundation.

Any donation throughout the day counted toward the match and, once unlocked, the $500,000 from the Morris Family Foundation went toward the General Scholarship Fund to benefit the most students.

“I am absolutely blown away by the generosity our donors and friends have shown for this year’s Founders Day of Giving,” said David Hutchison, Vice President for College Advancement and Governmental Affairs. “This shows exactly what makes Glenville State College so special. Our alumni and friends, faculty, staff, and students all came together to celebrate our great college while setting this new record for the Day of Giving. We are so grateful for everyone who helped make this day possible and we truly appreciate each and every gift.”

The 2022 Founders Day of Giving took place on the 150th anniversary of Glenville State’s founding.

The institution was created by an act of the West Virginia Legislature in February 1872.

“I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to all of our generous donors. Events like this illustrate how much we can accomplish when we band together for a cause so near and dear to many of our hearts,” said GSC President, Dr. Mark A. Manchin. “Each gift is put toward the betterment of our institution, our students, and our employees.”

