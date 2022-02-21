Advertisement

By Master Control
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Shelva Jean Perkins, 81 of Diana passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022. Shelva was born April 7, 1940 on Fisher Run and was the daughter of the late Stowie Russell and Lula Baker Fisher. Along with her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband Romeo Perkins and also several brothers and sisters. Shelva was a born again Christian. She enjoyed tending to her flowers, watching the birds, loved her dog and cats and spending time with her family. Surviving are her two boys; Alan Perkins and his wife Anita, Ivan Perkins; brother, Arnold Fisher; sister, Belva Carpenter; grandchildren, Matthew Perkins, Brandon Perkins and his wife Jessica and a great granddaughter Aubrey Young. Service will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Cochran officiating. Burial will follow at Perkins Family Cemetery, Diana. Friends may join the family for visitation 6PM-9PM Monday evening at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to be serving the Perkins family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

