State Fair of WV adds rock legends to lineup

Officials at the State Fair of West Virginia are excited to add rock legends Foreigner to the 2022 Concert Series.
In this Aug. 9, 2018, file photo, fair-goers attend The State Fair of West Virginia at the...
In this Aug. 9, 2018, file photo, fair-goers attend The State Fair of West Virginia at the State Fairgrounds in Fairlea, W.Va. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday, June 11, 2020, is encouraging people to go to the state fair while warning that coronavirus cases are rising across the country after lockdowns were eased. | Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP (WHSV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials at the State Fair of West Virginia are excited to add rock legends Foreigner to the 2022 Concert Series.

The concert will take place on Saturday, August 13 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10:00 a.m.

“The 97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia is on it’s way and we are extremely happy to add Foreigner to this year’s grandstand lineup,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said. “If you haven’t seen them in concert yet, you need to this August!”

Tickets will only be available online here or by calling 1-800-514-3849.

Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair Box Office until later in the spring.

The 10-day State Fair of West Virginia is celebrating 97 years of “Mountain Grown Fun” on August 11-22, 2022.

