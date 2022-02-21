University sending 13 Hawks to state wrestling tournament

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - There’s a high expectation for success within the University wrestling program due in part to the success past wrestlers have had as Hawks. Those on the team now can feel it, and they want to keep the success going.

Thirteen wrestlers qualified for the state tournament in Huntington March 3-5, four of whom won regional titles at the Region III tournament.

Top-seeded Luca Felix has a chip on his shoulder entering this year’s state tournament; almost one year ago, Felix became a state runner-up. Now, he wants that state title.

“I’ve been doing everything. I’ve been eating right, my diet’s been good,” Felix said. “I’ve been doing the right things off the mat and I’ve been staying healthy. Just living right.”

Senior Elijah Wellings-Osha, junior Dom Parker and freshman Brock Kehler also won regional titles in their respective weight classes.

Parker was only just able to return to the mat after an extended rehab from a knee injury, but still placed first in weight class 152.

“It was a big weight lifted off my shoulders,” Parker said about his performance at regionals. “I got to see all my friends, the goals that we’ve made together.”

Head coach Ken Maisel is pleased with the number of athletes the team is sending to the state tournament, only missing one weight class from the tournament lineup. Over the next few days, it will be all about making sure the team is ready to go for whatever they may face.

“We have eight days to get better. We tell them at the beginning of the year ‘one percent better every day,’” Maisel said. “Well, now we’re down to eight days, so maybe get a little more than one percent better each day so we can really be ready heading into the state tournament.”

