With five games left in the regular season, the Mountaineers are looking to right the ship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia hits the road for TCU Monday night where the Mountaineers will look to find footing in the final stretch of the regular season.

The weekend’s home game against Kansas proved to be another adventure in the loss column for WVU. The Mountaineers were able to hold their own for stretches of the game, but a pattern of missed layups and close shots did them in.

“You need everything that you can get, and then you go to the line and miss three front-ends? We start the game by missing how many one-footers?” head coach Bob Huggins said after the loss to Kansas. “We can’t survive that. We’re not good enough to survive that.”

The Mountaineers (14-12) face a TCU team (16-8) that has played two fewer games this season and sits at 5-7 within the Big 12, three spots higher than WVU.

Despite the bleak outlook on the rest of the season from fans, Huggins doesn’t think the team is completely out of it yet. If the players buy in and fix what they need to in order to succeed they will, but said that in itself is the problem.

“I think to a degree we’re all spoiled. I think the guys we’ve had come through here before were pretty good,” Huggins said. “Not meant to be an excuse, but you give us Deuce and Derek and we’re probably one of the top two teams in the league.”

Tip-off between the Mountaineers and Horned Frogs is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.