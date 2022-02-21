W.Va. could transition into endemic ‘very soon’, Gov. Justice, Dr. Marsh say

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice and State Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh both discussed the possibility that West Virginia could soon see the pandemic transition into an endemic stage during Monday’s briefing.

“We are anticipating, very soon, coming to an important fork in the road,” Dr. Marsh said. “We are starting to see a reduction of the most recent surge brought on by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 because of the levels of immunity that we have in our country, both from vaccination and boosting, and also from native immunity. And if the COVID virus does not have a substantial additional set of mutations that creates a different kind of variant that is a much different kind of variant, then indeed, given the immunity that we have and also the acceptance that I think our country has now for the impact of COVID-19 on our citizens, then presumably we will be navigating and transitioning to a more endemic sort of mode.”

”As far as moving from a pandemic to an endemic, wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could really start pulling out of this and have brighter and brighter days ahead in West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “We know we’re going to get through this. We’re just too tough to not get through it. But, with all of that, it’s been a long, long, two years, has it not?”

Active cases and hospitalization numbers continue in a steep decline.

In less than one month, total active cases statewide have decreased by more than 75%, while hospitalizations have decreased by more than 41%.

An updated breakdown of the West Virginia County Alert Map is as follows:

Red - 0

Orange - 2

Gold - 20

Yellow - 16

Green - 17

“On the other hand, COVID has been very resilient, so we can’t count it out, in case it takes a different turn and has more mutations that give us a brand new variant with new characteristics that would cause more problems for us,” Dr. Marsh said. “But the more people that are immunized, the more likely that we will see this start to fade from pandemic to more endemic.”

Gov. Justice continued to urge caution and vaccinations after announcing dozens of additional West Virginians who have passed away from COVID just since last week, the vast majority of whom were age 50 and above.

”I’m sure a bunch of these folks were never vaccinated,” Gov. Justice said. “Recognize that this disease is killing the elderly and recognize that, if you took the time to be vaccinated and you’re six months out from your last shot, your vaccinations are practically worthless to you right now. You’ve got to get that booster shot. That’s all there is to it. Just look at the math and look at the tea leaves and stack the deck in your favor.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.