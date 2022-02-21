W.Va. House passes bill to modernize state’s 911 system
Feb. 21, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - House Bill 4282 calls for the establishment of “Next Generation” 911 services within the state.
The bill passed on Monday 98-0.
It has been sent to the Senate.
The bill’s introduction can be viewed here, and the bill’s committee substitute can be viewed here.
