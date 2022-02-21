Advertisement

WVU football recruit undergoing surgery after being shot

A West Virginia University football recruit is undergoing surgery after being shot on Friday night.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Raheim Jeter’s mother posted publicly on Facebook that her son was shot in the leg after an incident on Highway 9 near Boiling Springs, South Carolina.

Jeter has undergone surgery for the injury, according to his mother.

Jeter, from Spartanburg, South Carolina, is a 2023 WVU football commit.

According to WHNS, Spartanburg County deputies were on scene of the investigation around 11:40 p.m. on Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office would not comment on the active investigation, WHNS says.

