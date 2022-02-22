Our beautiful boy, Anthony Raymond Tiano, of Fairview, WV took his own life at home, Saturday, February 19, 2022. Anthony would’ve turned 27 on March 13th, 2022. Anthony is preceded in death by his brother Isaac Tiano, paternal grandparents James Tiano and Beverly Tiano, maternal grandfather Raymond Hedrick, uncles Michael Kubachka, Kevin Turner, Bob Lemley, Shawn Tiano. Anthony is survived by his parents John and Sharon Tiano, brother Dominick. Maternal grandmother Mary Jean Hedrick, aunts and uncles Dr. Patti and David Young, Beverly Kubachka, Doug Hedrick, Ron and Wendi Hedrick, Kim Lemley and companion Todd Rathburn, Shanna Tiano. Godmother Deena Baker-Nel and numerous cousins whom he adored. “After all, to the well- organized mind, death is but the next great adventure.” Albus Dumbledore. To mere muggles the ways and wanderings of those with magical minds can at times cause bewilderment. No matter if you were bewildered or bewitched by Anthony the commonality types of is that he loved you with all that he had. From early childhood Anthony was who he was, unapologetically honest, loving without prejudice and always opening his mind and his heart to new ideas and people. Anthony’s education began at home, before any formal schooling, with his love for books and knowledge. He attended Fairview Elementary, Fairview Middle School and North Marion High School. He then continued his education well past high school learning in various places and forms. Truly, Anthony was a student of life and succeeded despite the many classes he took, by choice, from the courses of Hard Knocks. A true lover of learning, reading and the art of expression. Anthony’s accomplishments were many. Beyond being an amazing poet and lover of music, he was an outdoorsman at heart. Anthony loved nature and immersing himself in it, and never missed a chance to truck into the woods with his dad to survive on their wit and strength both of mind and spirit. A professional puzzle assembler, an amateur chef, a charmer of children and elderly Aunts an enormously talented and gifted young man, he had experiences and adventures few could even imagine. He brought joy to those around him with his charming grin, quick wit, and often wicked sense of humor. Anthony often went out of his way to help others, particularly those he believed were vulnerable or hurting. Which led to his Eagle Scout project, The Fairview Food pantry. Where he enjoyed spending time handing out food and talking with those who were struggling. Sometimes those who are the most empathetic to others’ struggles are those who struggle mightily themselves, and that was true for Anthony. He struggled throughout his life with depression, anxiety, and addiction. He had worked for years to overcome mental illness. Along his journey he helped many. loved ones and strangers, find peace within themselves and their struggles with addiction. It is right and necessary to acknowledge and honor the progress he had made while recognizing the toll that struggle took on his life. It is true that Anthony often masked his own pain through humor and keeping the focus on others, and that was an issue he struggled with throughout his life. Sharon and John are grateful and blessed that Anthony is their son. They know they are more caring and more enlightened people for having had the privilege of raising Anthony. They plead with WV lawmakers and policy makers to recognize the toll that mental health struggles and addictions are taking on our society, particularly our young people. It is a crisis facing West Virginia and America, one that must be acknowledged and addressed for people to obtain the tools to heal. Anthony took the brave step several times to ask for help. Sharon and John encourage anyone who is struggling to know that help is available and better times are possible. They also encourage everyone to be a positive force for change. Visitation will be at Domico Funeral Home – Curry Chapel, 100 Grant Street in Fairview, on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Fairview Food Pantry, PO Box 294, Fairview, WV 26570

