Bridge collapses in Gilmer County

Collapsed bridge on Elderberry Rd., Feb. 21
Collapsed bridge on Elderberry Rd., Feb. 21(Gilmer County WV DHSEM)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A submarine bridge collapsed on Elderberry Rd. Monday evening at around 7:13 p.m., according to the Gilmer County Office of Emergency Management.

Officials say it may have collapsed from the recent high water and log trucks traveling the road frequently.

Their Facebook post says they are still unsure on when they will be able to repair the bridge, but they will be accessing the area via UTV in the coming days to check on individuals needs.

