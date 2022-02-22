Casey Kay catches up with Morgantown Girls Basketball Head Coach Jason White ahead of Sectionals

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown girl’s basketball team has a modern tradition of winning, clinching State Championship from 2014-’16.

Casey Kay caught up with Morgantown girls basketball head coach Jason White ahead of their first sectional game, talking about where his mind is at during this point in the season, and the potential of the Mohigans in the postseason.

Tonight, the girls start on their journey to get back to the State Championship, where they ended their season at the semi-finals last year.

Morgantown is currently ranked No. 2 in the state in Class AAAA, and seeded No. 1 in Region I, Section I.

The girls face No.4 Brooke this evening, tip-off is set for 7 p.m. The winner will; advance to the Sectional Championship, set for this Friday, to be played at the higher seed of the Section I and Section II winners.

