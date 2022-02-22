COVID-19 W.Va. | 36 deaths reported, number of new cases down

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 22, 2022, there are currently 4,028 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 36 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,219 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 82-year old female from Brooke County, a 70-year old male from Hardy County, a 68-year old male from Wood County, an 84-year old female from Cabell County, an 87-year old female from Wood County, and a 59-year old male from Jefferson County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 55-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 62-year old female from Lewis County, a 70-year old male from Fayette County, a 60-year old male from Nicholas County, a 45-year old male from Wood County, a 77-year old male from Grant County, a 56-year old male from Barbour County, a 92-year old male from Morgan County, a 64-year old male from Kanawha County, a 59-year old female from Boone County, a 69-year old male from Roane County, an 88-year old male from Berkeley County, a 67-year old female from Monroe County, a 92-year old male from Marion County, a 76-year old male from Pocahontas County, an 88-year old male from Randolph County, an 86-year old male from Upshur County, a 97-year old female from Ritchie County, a 73-year old male from Randolph County, a 76-year old male from Cabell County, a 74-year old female from Wayne County, a 73-year old male from Boone County, an 82-year old male from Monroe County, an 89-year old male from Cabell County, an 86-year old female from Mingo County, an 85-year old male from Ohio County, an 83-year old male from Fayette County, a 77-year old female from Ohio County, a 30-year old female from Wayne County, and a 95-year old female from Raleigh County. These deaths range from January 2022 through February 2022, with one death occurring in September 2021.

As of Tuesday, 645 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 151 have been admitted to the ICU and 84 are on ventilators.

12 pediatric COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, four pediatric patients are in the ICU, and two pediatric patients are on a ventilator.

According to the WV DHHR, 12,978 cases of the Delta variant have been reported in West Virginia and 1,888 cases of Omicron have been reported.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (86), Berkeley (128), Boone (53), Braxton (15), Brooke (28), Cabell (222), Calhoun (14), Clay (7), Doddridge (21), Fayette (163), Gilmer (9), Grant (39), Greenbrier (109), Hampshire (33), Hancock (20), Hardy (16), Harrison (224), Jackson (27), Jefferson (58), Kanawha (340), Lewis (37), Lincoln (85), Logan (92), Marion (138), Marshall (64), Mason (68), McDowell (99), Mercer (204), Mineral (48), Mingo (67), Monongalia (151), Monroe (56), Morgan (23), Nicholas (80), Ohio (37), Pendleton (19), Pleasants (8), Pocahontas (15), Preston (93), Putnam (134), Raleigh (185), Randolph (32), Ritchie (27), Roane (35), Summers (32), Taylor (83), Tucker (12), Tyler (15), Upshur (79), Wayne (83), Webster (45), Wetzel (23), Wirt (10), Wood (158), Wyoming (79). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

