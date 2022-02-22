Advertisement

East Fairmont boy’s basketball comes out on top over RCB

21 points from Evan Parr led the Bees to a 79-61 win
East Fairmont tops RCB 79-61
East Fairmont tops RCB 79-61(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont boy’s basketball hosted RCB as both teams approach the end of their regular the season.

RCB attempted to close the gap mid-fourth quarter, cutting it to four, but the Bees got their momentum back, riding it to a 79-61 win.

Bees’ Evan Par led with a game-high 21 points. RCB’s effort were led by Brayden Thomason with 19 points.

East Fairmont wraps up their season tomorrow at home against Keyser. RCB is back on the hardwood Wednesday to host Liberty.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Drive Accident
Two injured in accident on Emily Drive
Hundreds of Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
Hundreds of Family Dollar stores closed due to rodent infestation
Jennifer Odell, 41, and Paren Odell, 42, face child neglect charges in Kanawha County, West...
Police charge mother and father with child neglect
Gov. Jim Justice and Dr. Clay Marsh
W.Va. could transition into endemic ‘very soon’, Gov. Justice, Dr. Marsh say
Brush Fire in Bridgeport Contained
Brush Fire in Bridgeport Contained

Latest News

Taz Sherman named Big 12 Player of the Week
“The story of the whole season”
Notre Dame upsets Fairmont Senior, 53-49
Notre Dame boy’s basketball secures upset over Fairmont Senior
Fairmont Senior tops East Fairmont 89-47
The latest in AP WV high school girls basketball rankings (2/21)
Grafton boys' basketball
The latest in AP WV high school boys basketball rankings (2/21)