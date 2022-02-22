East Fairmont boy’s basketball comes out on top over RCB

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont boy’s basketball hosted RCB as both teams approach the end of their regular the season.

RCB attempted to close the gap mid-fourth quarter, cutting it to four, but the Bees got their momentum back, riding it to a 79-61 win.

Bees’ Evan Par led with a game-high 21 points. RCB’s effort were led by Brayden Thomason with 19 points.

East Fairmont wraps up their season tomorrow at home against Keyser. RCB is back on the hardwood Wednesday to host Liberty.

