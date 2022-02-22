Advertisement

Gaunch: Reinstated energy board to explore, promote ideas

Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Jim Justice(Gov. Jim Justice's Communication Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s newly reinstated Public Energy Authority Board will work to explore and promote ideas, according to its chairman.

West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch leads the potentially powerful board according to state statute and told the Charleston Gazette-Mail that he envisions the panel as one that will be a springboard for ideas.

“We see ourselves, I think, maybe as a catalyst to recommend actions in the future,” he said. “Right now, I have no idea what those might be.”

State code gives the board powers that would include entering contracts with other parties to operate energy-related projects, the newspaper reported. That includes financing electric power or natural gas transmission projects. It could also use eminent domain to take property.

“I don’t see us doing any of that,” Gaunch said. “I think we’ll get organized, kind of learn the lay of the land, where we are, and then move forward.”

The board went dormant in the 2010s and Gov. Jim Justice reactivated it last year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collapsed bridge on Elderberry Rd., Feb. 21
Bridge collapses in Gilmer County
Matthew Ray and the nunchucks police saw him with
Randolph County man arrested after allegedly swinging nunchucks in center of road, said he was “training”
Shooting scene on Highway 9.
WVU football recruit undergoing surgery after being shot
Gov. Jim Justice and Dr. Clay Marsh
W.Va. could transition into endemic ‘very soon’, Gov. Justice, Dr. Marsh say
Jennifer Odell, 41, and Paren Odell, 42, face child neglect charges in Kanawha County, West...
Police charge mother and father with child neglect

Latest News

Handcuffs
Man arrested in Hardy Co. for allegedly harassing man, destroying property
Dr. William Husel (Photo: CBS)
Trial underway for Ohio doctor charged in hospital deaths
Keshown Baldwin
Morgantown man arrested for alleged armed robbery
Jeremiah Lee Boggs
Nicholas County man arrested for allegedly firing shot at woman from barn