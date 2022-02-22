Hollis Juanita Cook, of Fairmont, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022. She was born February 2, 1944, in Fairmont WV a daughter to the late Lucius Evans and Ethel Fox. She graduated from Fairmont Senior High School where she was a member of the Fairmont Senior Marching Band. She loved to stay busy she worked for Owens Illinois, CB&T, Apple Grocery, KB Toys and Regis. Hollis was Baptized at an early age at Old Mt. Zion on Cleveland Ave. She began serving the lord then. She attended Sunday school, she was a delegate to the Mt. Zion Association, the CMF Wylie Sunday School Institute, a member of the Choirs, member of both Jr. and Sr. Usher Boards. She served as the Secretary of the Mission Ministry. An active member of the Women’s Ministry. She was chairperson of all food services for the church and a faithful servant of the Lord. Hollis was survived by daughter Janine Etsano and Husband Omasan of Fairmont, and Robin Cook of Auburn WA, son; Ron Cook of Fairmont brothers; Gordan Farmer of OH, Dennis Evans and wife Tiffany of Fairmont WV, sisters; Brenda Lumpkin of Fairmont, Evon Andrews and husband Kenneth of PA, Vikki Johnson of Fairmont, Beverly Stubbs and husband Robert of Fairmont, Charlena Jones and husband Jimmy of Fairmont, several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by son; Darrell Cook and sister; Priscilla Carter Steed, brothers; Charles Evans, and Richard Farmer; nephews; Maurice Savage II, and Kevin Blanks Jr. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Mark A. Staples officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

