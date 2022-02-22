Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | February 22, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After seeing nice conditions yesterday, today will be a bit soggy, as a low-pressure system out west makes its way through our region. Starting at 7 AM, a steady rain, associated with a warm front, will push into the area, bringing soggy conditions throughout the morning hours. So keep those umbrellas with you. During the early-afternoon, as the front lifts north, parts of eastern NCWV get a break from the rain. As a result, sustained southerly winds jump into the 10-20 mph range, with wind gusts higher, and temperatures rise into the mid-60s. So it will be warm. Then after 4 PM, the rain comes back, as the back end of the low moves east. The rain starts as downpours moving through, causing slick roads and other problems, before transitioning to a steady rain during the evening and overnight hours. It’s not until after midnight that the steady rain leaves and we’re left with just a few light showers. By the time the rain stops falling, we’ll likely see between over 1″ of rain in some areas, especially in the western counties. This could lead to slick roads and even isolated flooding, especially out in the western counties. In fact, the National Weather Service has parts of North-Central WV under a Flood Watch, so be careful driving. Meanwhile, temperatures will drop into the mid-50s, with southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Overall, expect a soggy day.

By tomorrow afternoon, temperatures will drop into the mid-40s, as light winds bring cool air from the west. Skies will also be partly cloudy. Overall, expect cooling temperatures and a break from the rain. Then on Thursday morning, another warm front lifts close to our region. At first, this could mean a rain/snow mix moving through, which could affect road conditions, even if we don’t see much. So be prepared to take it slow in the morning. Then in the afternoon, we transition to light rain showers. Overnight into Friday morning, that’s when the bulk of the rain arrives, as the back end of the system moves in and brings soggy conditions to the area. It’s not until the afternoon hours that the rain moves east. Then over the weekend, we dry out, but expect highs in the upper-30s. In short, today will involve plenty of steady rain, and the rest of the week will bring cool temperatures and more rain.

Today: It will be cloudy outside, with periodic rainfall throughout today. First, we see rain during the morning hours. Then we dry out between midday and 2 PM. Then after 4 PM, expect more steady rainfall in the area, some of which could come in the form of downpours. Winds will be breezy, coming from the SSW at 15-25 mph, and temperatures will be warm, reaching into the mid-to-upper-60s. Overall, a warm, but soggy day. High: 67.

Tonight: More steady rain in parts of NCWV until after midnight, then we transition over to light rain and cloudy skies. By the time the rain leaves, between today and tonight, we could see over 1″ of rain in parts of NCWV, which means slick roads and maybe even isolated flooding in low-lying areas. Temperatures will be in the upper-40s to low-50s, and winds will come from the SW at 10-15 mph. Overall, a pretty soggy night. Low: 49.

Wednesday: Any leftover showers are gone by mid-morning, and by the afternoon, we’re left with cloudy skies. Winds will come from the WNW at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will start in the low-50s in the late-morning hours, then decrease throughout the day. In short, expect gray skies and mild temperatures. High: 54.

Thursday: We start with wintry mix in the mid-morning hours, then in the afternoon we transition into light to moderate rain. Most of the rain will be south of our region, but we will see some stray rainfall at times. More rain comes on Friday, so expect a soggy day. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-40s, much more seasonable than the past few days. Overall, expect a cool, rainy day. High: 43.

