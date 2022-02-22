Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | February 22nd, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday everyone! What a wet day it was today, but it was a warm one. Even though we’ve seen plenty of rain, much of it has been light and totals so far have not exceeded ¼”. But rain is going to continue through the evening and when all is said and done, some of our southern counties could see over 1″. Tomorrow afternoon, we’ll have a little bit of a break from the weather, but don’t expect the clouds to break, we’ll stay mostly cloudy until the next storm. That storm will come on Thursday morning. Initially, we’ll see a wintry mix for many of us since temperatures will be near freezing as we start the day, then as we continue through Thursday that mix will switch over to rain. I expect to see flood watches issued again since our soil will be saturated. Rain showers will continue through Friday morning, but better conditions will arrive just before sunset. As for the weekend, expect to see a chilly start for Saturday and partly cloudy conditions. But on Sunday look for more sun and more seasonal temperatures.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Intermittent showers: Low 45

Wednesday: AM showers possible then mostly cloudy: High 54

Thursday: AM wintry mix then turning to rain: High 45

Friday: AM rain: High 49

