Man arrested in Hardy Co. for allegedly harassing man, destroying property

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested in Hardy County on Thursday after officers said he harassed another man, including damaging his front door and a package on his porch.

Officers responded to a call from a man who said Gary Michael Wilkins went to a home on Feb. 11 with a club or bat in his hand and beat on the man’s front door with his fist multiple times before using the club or bat to strike a package off the front porch, according to the criminal complaint.

Court documents say the man told officers that the package struck and damaged a television antenna.

Officers said the man was not home at the time of this incident, but it was captured on home surveillance footage.

Officers were able to take photos of the damaged property and obtain video footage of Wilkins committing the crime.

While taking a statement from the man, Wilkins pulled into his driveway, and the man told officers that it was Wilkins, according to the report.

Once Wilkins saw that officers were at the residence, he allegedly left the scene.

Officers said they located Wilkins at his home who provided them with his driver’s license and confirmed that he was the one seen on the home surveillance footage.

In a statement, Wilkins told officers that he struck a package with a stick but denied damaging the man’s front door.

According to officers, Wilkins said that he believes the man “recently bugged his house because he can sense something in the airways” of his home.

Wilkins has been charged with destruction of property and harassment.

