Advertisement

Man arrested in Hardy Co. for allegedly harassing man, destroying property

A man was arrested in Hardy County on Thursday after officers said he harassed another man, including damaging his front door and a package on his porch.
Handcuffs
Handcuffs(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested in Hardy County on Thursday after officers said he harassed another man, including damaging his front door and a package on his porch.

Officers responded to a call from a man who said Gary Michael Wilkins went to a home on Feb. 11 with a club or bat in his hand and beat on the man’s front door with his fist multiple times before using the club or bat to strike a package off the front porch, according to the criminal complaint.

Court documents say the man told officers that the package struck and damaged a television antenna.

Officers said the man was not home at the time of this incident, but it was captured on home surveillance footage.

Officers were able to take photos of the damaged property and obtain video footage of Wilkins committing the crime.

While taking a statement from the man, Wilkins pulled into his driveway, and the man told officers that it was Wilkins, according to the report.

Once Wilkins saw that officers were at the residence, he allegedly left the scene.

Officers said they located Wilkins at his home who provided them with his driver’s license and confirmed that he was the one seen on the home surveillance footage.

In a statement, Wilkins told officers that he struck a package with a stick but denied damaging the man’s front door.

According to officers, Wilkins said that he believes the man “recently bugged his house because he can sense something in the airways” of his home.

Wilkins has been charged with destruction of property and harassment.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collapsed bridge on Elderberry Rd., Feb. 21
Bridge collapses in Gilmer County
Matthew Ray and the nunchucks police saw him with
Randolph County man arrested after allegedly swinging nunchucks in center of road, said he was “training”
Shooting scene on Highway 9.
WVU football recruit undergoing surgery after being shot
Gov. Jim Justice and Dr. Clay Marsh
W.Va. could transition into endemic ‘very soon’, Gov. Justice, Dr. Marsh say
Jennifer Odell, 41, and Paren Odell, 42, face child neglect charges in Kanawha County, West...
Police charge mother and father with child neglect

Latest News

Gov. Jim Justice
Gaunch: Reinstated energy board to explore, promote ideas
Dr. William Husel (Photo: CBS)
Trial underway for Ohio doctor charged in hospital deaths
Keshown Baldwin
Morgantown man arrested for alleged armed robbery
Jeremiah Lee Boggs
Nicholas County man arrested for allegedly firing shot at woman from barn