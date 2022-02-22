Advertisement

Marion County drops mask mandate for schools

The new optional mask ruling goes into effect Tuesday, February 22.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Marion County School District has elected to drop their mask mandate.

Marion County joins Ritchie, Lewis, Barbour, and Harrison Counties in the decision to remove a mask mandate.

Webster, Tucker, Monongalia, and Braxton Counties still have a mask mandate in place for their schools.

