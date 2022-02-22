Marion County drops mask mandate for schools

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Marion County School District has elected to drop their mask mandate.

The new optional mask ruling goes into effect Tuesday, February 22.

Marion County joins Ritchie, Lewis, Barbour, and Harrison Counties in the decision to remove a mask mandate.

Webster, Tucker, Monongalia, and Braxton Counties still have a mask mandate in place for their schools.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.