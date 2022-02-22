Advertisement

Michele Lee Fallon Riffle

Michele Lee Fallon Riffle
Michele Lee Fallon Riffle(Michele Lee Fallon Riffle)
By Master Control
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Michele Lee Fallon Riffle, 51, of Weston, passed away on February 20, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. Michele blessed this earth and the lives of her parents, Leoma “Lee” Mae Donaldson Fallon of Weston and the late David Edward Fallon when she was born on December 6, 1970 in Alexandria, VA. She spent the last 15 years with her fiancé, George Gaines. He will miss his sweetheart dearly. Forever cherishing their memories of Michele’s motherly nature is her son and best friend, Jesse Riffle; brother, Steven Fallon and wife, Teresa, of Weston; close family friend, Pastor Roy D. Wiant of Weston; niece, Presley Posey; nephew, Ryan Fallon; niece whom she loved like her own, Kristiana Bishop; and several cousins and close friends. Michele’s graduated from Lewis County High School in 1989. She was a Methodist by faith and studied her Bible daily. Michele had a love for others that was apparent in her work as a Nurses Aide. The job title that brought her the most joy was being a Homemaker and being able to spend time with her son. She enjoyed watching and sharing Tiktok videos and convincing George to watch the Walton’s anytime it was on the television.   All who had the pleasure of knowing her will miss Michele. Michele’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Michele Lee Fallon Riffle. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collapsed bridge on Elderberry Rd., Feb. 21
Bridge collapses in Gilmer County
Matthew Ray and the nunchucks police saw him with
Randolph County man arrested after allegedly swinging nunchucks in center of road, said he was “training”
Jennifer Odell, 41, and Paren Odell, 42, face child neglect charges in Kanawha County, West...
Police charge mother and father with child neglect
Gov. Jim Justice and Dr. Clay Marsh
W.Va. could transition into endemic ‘very soon’, Gov. Justice, Dr. Marsh say
Shooting scene on Highway 9.
WVU football recruit undergoing surgery after being shot

Latest News

Helen Louise (Steele) Mathes
Helen Louise (Steele) Mathes
Peggy Sue Maxwell Krupia
Peggy Sue Maxwell Krupia
Carol Ann Duke
Carol Ann Duke
Ralph E. Williams
Ralph E. Williams