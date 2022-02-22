Michele Lee Fallon Riffle, 51, of Weston, passed away on February 20, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. Michele blessed this earth and the lives of her parents, Leoma “Lee” Mae Donaldson Fallon of Weston and the late David Edward Fallon when she was born on December 6, 1970 in Alexandria, VA. She spent the last 15 years with her fiancé, George Gaines. He will miss his sweetheart dearly. Forever cherishing their memories of Michele’s motherly nature is her son and best friend, Jesse Riffle; brother, Steven Fallon and wife, Teresa, of Weston; close family friend, Pastor Roy D. Wiant of Weston; niece, Presley Posey; nephew, Ryan Fallon; niece whom she loved like her own, Kristiana Bishop; and several cousins and close friends. Michele’s graduated from Lewis County High School in 1989. She was a Methodist by faith and studied her Bible daily. Michele had a love for others that was apparent in her work as a Nurses Aide. The job title that brought her the most joy was being a Homemaker and being able to spend time with her son. She enjoyed watching and sharing Tiktok videos and convincing George to watch the Walton’s anytime it was on the television. All who had the pleasure of knowing her will miss Michele. Michele’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Michele Lee Fallon Riffle. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.