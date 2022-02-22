Advertisement

Morgantown man arrested for alleged armed robbery

One man was arrested on Sunday after officers said he robbed an eatery while armed.
Keshown Baldwin
Keshown Baldwin(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One man was arrested on Sunday after officers said he robbed an eatery while armed.

Officers responded to an armed robbery at DP Dough in Morgantown Sunday around 5:34, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says two suspects were armed with pistols.

An employee at the eatery was able to identify one of the suspects as Keshown Baldwin, 25, of Morgantown, according to officers.

About a half-hour after the robbery, officers located a vehicle registered to Baldwin traveling on Pleasant Street, documents say.

Officers said they conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on Spruce Street, and Baldwin was identified as the driver of the vehicle.

According to the report, officers were able to positively identify the clothing worn by one of the suspects inside the vehicle through video from the eatery.

Baldwin was arrested and has been charged with first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Baldwin is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $75,000 bond.

