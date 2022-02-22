Nicholas County man arrested for allegedly firing shot at woman from barn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Nicholas County man was arrested last week after officers said he fired a shot at her after threatening to kill her.

Officers received a call on Thursday, Feb. 17 from a woman that told officers that Jeremiah Boggs, 40, of Craigsville, was hiding in a barn in the woods near her home, according to a criminal complaint.

Court documents say the woman told officers that Boggs appeared to have a black .22 rifle with him and was threatening to kill her.

Officers said Boggs fired one shot at the woman while she was on the phone with 911 officials, and she fired two shots back at him with her gun before losing sight of him.

Officers allegedly had knowledge of Boggs and believed that he fled through the woods to his home.

After a short time, officers said they saw Boggs walking through a field towards his home and appeared to be carrying something.

Officers made contact with Boggs as he was crossing under a barbed wire fence to enter his yard, according to the report.

Officers said they asked Boggs about his firearm, and he led them to the side of a building where Boggs hid the black rifle he had been carrying.

Upon closer inspection, officers said the rifle was a “single break down high velocity GAMO pellet rifle with a scope” and was muddy.

Boggs allegedly denied being near the woman’s home several times before admitting that he was close enough to hear her talking and heard some gun shots.

While performing a safety check on Boggs, officers said they found a small bad containing what was believed to be methamphetamine and a handful of pellets matching the caliber of the rifle.

Witnesses on the scene allegedly saw Boggs at the barn with his rifle braced and pointing it at the woman and confirmed hearing a shot believed to be from a .22 rifle around the same time.

Boggs has been charged with obstructing an officer, possession of a controlled substance, trespassing, and attempted murder.

Boggs is being held at Central Regional Jail with bail set at $100,000.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.