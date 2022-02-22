Notre Dame boy’s basketball secures upset over Fairmont Senior

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - As the regular season for high school boys basketball winds down, the play on the hardwood continues to heat up.

Notre Dame proved to be a challenge for Fairmont Senior tonight. The Fighting Irish came out strong, putting up a lead, ad keeping that advantage heading into half up by four.

With 30 points from Notre Dame’s Jaidyn West, the Irish ended on top, 53-49. DeSean Goode led the charge for the Polar Bears with 13 points.

Fairmont Senior is back on the court Wednesday at Bridgeport, while Notre Dame finishes out their season tomorrow at Southern Garrett.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.