One person dead following house fire in Norton

One person died in a house fire on Saturday in Norton.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person died in a house fire on Saturday in Norton.

First-responders received a call of a structure fire at a home on Coalton-Pumpkintown Road in Randolph County at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, according to Chief Justin George of the Coalton Volunteer Fire Department.

Chief George said crews found one person dead at the home when they arrived on the scene.

There was not anyone else at the residence at the time of the fire, according to Chief George.

The Chief said the West Virginia State Fire Marshals Office is currently conducting an investigation.

No other details are available at this time.

