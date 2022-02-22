Parent shares concerns of alleged racism within Marion County Schools

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County Schools’ parent addressed the board concerning what she said was a racism issue at East Fairmont Middle School that allegedly had been going on for years.

She shared with the board a story of her son feeling uncomfortable in class due to his teacher’s alleged racist remarks.

“It was during class that he questioned my son on his race. Why should that matter? It was during class that he chose to question my son on his nationality. Why does that matter?” the parent asked.

She added that this situation upset other students as well.

“His extremist rants were so volatile and so uncomfortable for that class. The kids began one by one leaving the classroom to go get assistance from other teachers and report it to staff,” the parent said.

At the time, she said she was unaware of the incident reports.

“I called the school. I went to the school. Please, tell me how four years of these incidents. I spoke to that principal. That principal tells me that there is no record of this,” she explained.

Later in the meeting President of the Board of Education, Mary Jo Thomas, said they were aware of this issue. She added the superintendent and board needed to look into the enforcement of their alleged zero-tolerance policy.

“There can be no tolerance for this type of behavior whatsoever. We have a policy. It is not a new one. It has been around for a while, and we definitely need to make sure that the enforcement is equitable and is followed throughout the county,” Thomas added.

She said the board planned to meet soon to discuss this problem.

