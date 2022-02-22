Advertisement

Parkersburg man pleads guilty to animal cruelty charges

A Parkersburg man appeared in Wood County Magistrate Court on Tuesday afternoon where he pled...
A Parkersburg man appeared in Wood County Magistrate Court on Tuesday afternoon where he pled guilty to two charges.(North Central Regional Jail)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man appeared in Wood County Magistrate Court on Tuesday afternoon where he pled guilty to two charges.

Back on December 28, 2021, Police Chief Scott Elliott said Zohn Kelly, 31, was involved in an altercation at a home in the 800 block of 7th Street when one resident’s dog became protective of its owner, leading Kelly to shoot the animal.

Kelly pled guilty to animal cruelty, which is a felony and he also pled guilty to wanton endangerment.

Elliott says Kelly is also wanted in Washington County, Ohio on a community control violation.

Kelly’s sentencing date is still being decided at this time.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collapsed bridge on Elderberry Rd., Feb. 21
Bridge collapses in Gilmer County
Matthew Ray and the nunchucks police saw him with
Randolph County man arrested after allegedly swinging nunchucks in center of road, said he was “training”
Grafton building collapse
VIDEO: Building collapse in Grafton
Shooting scene on Highway 9.
WVU football recruit undergoing surgery after being shot
Gov. Jim Justice and Dr. Clay Marsh
W.Va. could transition into endemic ‘very soon’, Gov. Justice, Dr. Marsh say

Latest News

Tasty Tuesday: Riverfront Wood Fired Pizza
Tasty Tuesday: Riverfront Wood Fired Pizza
Glenville State students, faculty, and staff applaud the passage of House Bill 4264, which...
Glenville State College officially becomes Glenville State University
Governor holds ribbon-cutting to celebrate reopening of Blackwater Falls State Park Lodge after...
Justice announces completion of upgrades at Tucker Co. state parks
Handcuffs
Man arrested in Hardy Co. for allegedly harassing man, destroying property