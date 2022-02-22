Randolph County man arrested after allegedly swinging nunchucks in center of road, said he was “training”

MONTROSE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County man was arrested Sunday, Feb. 20, after swinging nunchucks in the air in the middle of road, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies say when they got a call of a man possibly swinging weapons around, they found 33-year-old Matthew Ray in the center of Old Rt. 219 Parsons Rd. near Gilman Rd. swinging nunchucks in the air. Ray, whose face was covered in a bandana, also had an approximately 16 in. machete in a sheath attached to his belt.

Deputies go on to say Ray was instructed to drop his nunchucks. He did not comply, and told officers he was “training.”

Ray then dropped the nunchucks and machete and stepped off the road.

As officers were approaching Ray and after giving him multiple warnings, they say began punching an “Allegheny Highlands Trail” sign with his fists.

After refusing to cooperate, officers arrested Ray and charged him with disorderly conduct and obstructing.

