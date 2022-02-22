Advertisement

VIDEO: Building collapse in Grafton

A building has collapsed in Grafton.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A building has collapsed in Grafton.

The collapse is on Main Street.

According to Taylor County Sheriff Terry Austin, the front of the building collapsed and “multiple” vehicles were collected within the debris of the collapse.

Grafton building collapse
Grafton building collapse

5 News currently has reporters on the scene.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

Stick with 5 News as this story develops.

