VIDEO: Building collapse in Grafton

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A building has collapsed in Grafton.

The collapse is on Main Street.

According to Taylor County Sheriff Terry Austin, the front of the building collapsed and “multiple” vehicles were collected within the debris of the collapse.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

