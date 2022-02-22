BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU fell victim of the second half again in tonight’s battle with TCU.

Taz Sherman noted postgame that the second half has been, “The story of the whole season.” At this point, he noted it’s not just a hump, but that “something is wrong and needs to be fixed right now.”

Heading into the half jsut down by a point, it seemed promising for the Mountaineers, but a tough second for the Mountaineers saw TCU pull ahead, winning it 77-67.

Sherman led the Mountaineers in scoring with 23 points.

The Mountaineers are back on the court this Wednesday at Iowa State. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

