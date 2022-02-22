Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Feb. 22

In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses spring cleaning.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses spring cleaning. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collapsed bridge on Elderberry Rd., Feb. 21
Bridge collapses in Gilmer County
Matthew Ray and the nunchucks police saw him with
Randolph County man arrested after allegedly swinging nunchucks in center of road, said he was “training”
Grafton building collapse
VIDEO: Building collapse in Grafton
Shooting scene on Highway 9.
WVU football recruit undergoing surgery after being shot
Gov. Jim Justice and Dr. Clay Marsh
W.Va. could transition into endemic ‘very soon’, Gov. Justice, Dr. Marsh say

Latest News

Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Feb. 15
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Feb. 21
Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Feb. 15
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Feb. 20
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Feb. 17
Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Feb. 15
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Feb. 13
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Feb. 17