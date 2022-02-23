Buckhannon Police Release Annual Crime Report

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Buckhannon’s annual crime report is in.

2021 was a good year for the police department.

Chief Matthew Gregory said crime in the city wasn’t too bad this year.

“the activity was either consistent with what it has been in years past or slightly down.”

This wasn’t the only reason why it was a good year for the department.

The drug and violent crime task force they helped start in 2018 had a busy year.

“there was quite a bit of activity from the task force focusing on drug trafficing in our area. a lot of success, a lot of good arrests were made as a result of the task force,” said Gregory.

The star of the show was the good work that was done by the new K-9 unit, Erros.

“A lot of what was generated at the patrol level through Buckhannon PD patrol officers and certainly the K-9 unit lead to a lot of larger issues that were developed through the task force and led to a number of arrests and drug seizures,” said Gregory.

All of this, as well as the work they’ve done over the past three years, helped them earn national accreditation by CALEA, the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

They became one of only two police departments in the state to earn this accreditation said Gregory.

“Tt’s really a mark of professional distinction that our agencies have embraced these best practices, that it believes in the professional delivery of services to our citizens, to our community and, that in and of itself is an asset to the community.”

Chief Gregory says the department plans to keep improving on the work done by the K-9 unit, the task force and maintaining to the standards of CALEA to keep the people of Buckhannon safe.

