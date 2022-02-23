COVID-19 W.Va. | 31 deaths reported

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 23, 2022, there are currently 3,574 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 31 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,250 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 90-year old male from Boone County, a 66-year old female from Morgan County, a 67-year old male from Logan County, a 23-year old female from Jackson County, an 81-year old male from Wyoming County, a 56-year old female from Raleigh County, a 90-year old male from Jackson County, an 86-year old female from Wyoming County, a 34-year old male from Raleigh County, an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year old male from Cabell County, a 70-year old male from Wetzel County, a 94-year old female from Clay County, a 65-year old male from Mercer County, a 90-year old female from Jefferson County, a 93-year old female from Wyoming County, an 81-year old male from Harrison County, a 90-year old male from Jackson County, a 77-year old male from Berkeley County, a 59-year old female from Barbour County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, an 86-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 84-year old female from Raleigh County, an 89-year old female from Mercer County, a 65-year old female from Tyler County, a 72-year old female from Logan County, an 81-year old male from Randolph County, a 70-year old male from Raleigh County, an 83-year old female from Ohio County, a 69-year old male from Harrison County, and an 84-year old female from Raleigh County.

As of Wednesday, 596 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 135 have been admitted to the ICU and 78 are on ventilators.

10 pediatric COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, two pediatric patients are in the ICU, and one pediatric patient is on a ventilator.

According to the WV DHHR, 12,978 cases of the Delta variant have been reported in West Virginia and 1,888 cases of Omicron have been reported.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (68), Berkeley (123), Boone (40), Braxton (26), Brooke (25), Cabell (191), Calhoun (18), Clay (11), Doddridge (20), Fayette (128), Gilmer (11), Grant (33), Greenbrier (80), Hampshire (25), Hancock (23), Hardy (10), Harrison (220), Jackson (25), Jefferson (65), Kanawha (292), Lewis (36), Lincoln (69), Logan (70), Marion (111), Marshall (40), Mason (56), McDowell (78), Mercer (173), Mineral (34), Mingo (64), Monongalia (162), Monroe (44), Morgan (13), Nicholas (71), Ohio (54), Pendleton (12), Pleasants (9), Pocahontas (14), Preston (84), Putnam (109), Raleigh (178), Randolph (26), Ritchie (30), Roane (27), Summers (29), Taylor (87), Tucker (4), Tyler (18), Upshur (69), Wayne (80), Webster (32), Wetzel (29), Wirt (9), Wood (158), Wyoming (61). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

