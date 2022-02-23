Fairmont Senior’s Morgan Rogers signs with Davis & Elkins women’s lacrosse

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior’s Morgan Rogers has signed to continue her academic and athletic career with Davis & Elkins women’s lacrosse.

The Polar Bear has been a part of two State Championship teams at Fairmont Senior, and is excited to continue to see the sport grow in West Virginia as a Senator.

Rogers choose Davis & Elkins when, “I realized I wanted to be closer to home so my parents could come watch me play and I meet Coach Pomeroy this past summer and D&E feel on the table and the opportunity to play with my teammates still and to keep playing for my state, when I stepped on campus, I knew it would be a great fit for me.”

