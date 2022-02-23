Advertisement

Fairmont Senior’s Morgan Rogers signs with Davis & Elkins women’s lacrosse

Rogers has won two state championships as a Polar Bear
Fairmont Senior's Morgan Rogers signs with Davis & Elkins
Fairmont Senior's Morgan Rogers signs with Davis & Elkins(WDTV)
By Casey Kay
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior’s Morgan Rogers has signed to continue her academic and athletic career with Davis & Elkins women’s lacrosse.

The Polar Bear has been a part of two State Championship teams at Fairmont Senior, and is excited to continue to see the sport grow in West Virginia as a Senator.

Rogers choose Davis & Elkins when, “I realized I wanted to be closer to home so my parents could come watch me play and I meet Coach Pomeroy this past summer and D&E feel on the table and the opportunity to play with my teammates still and to keep playing for my state, when I stepped on campus, I knew it would be a great fit for me.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grafton building collapse
VIDEO: Building collapse in Grafton
Collapsed bridge on Elderberry Rd., Feb. 21
Bridge collapses in Gilmer County
Matthew Ray and the nunchucks police saw him with
Randolph County man arrested after allegedly swinging nunchucks in center of road, said he was “training”
Jeremiah Lee Boggs
Nicholas County man arrested for allegedly firing shot at woman from barn
Keith Dishler
GRAPHIC: Traffic stop leads to arrest for attempted murder

Latest News

Ten Fairmont Senior Wrestlers have punched their ticket to States
Ten Fairmont Senior wrestlers prepare for the State Championships
University holds off Preston, 44-35
University girls basketball holds off Preston, 44-35
Morgantown tops Brooke 81-31
Morgantown tops Brooke to advance to Sectional Championship
Morgantown girls' basketball
Casey Kay catches up with Morgantown Girls Basketball Head Coach Jason White ahead of Sectionals