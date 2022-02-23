Former West Virginia fire chief charged with embezzlement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia volunteer fire chief is accused of embezzling nearly $100,000 from the department, according to court documents.

Thomas Tucker, 43, was charged on Tuesday with embezzling the funds from the East Bank Volunteer Fire Department, news outlets reported, citing a criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

Tucker, who was in charge of the station’s credit cards for more than 10 years, is accused of spending more than $99,000 in fire department funds on personal items including truck repairs, groceries, liquor and fuel, the complaint said.

An investigation began when the West Virginia Auditor’s Office announced it would conduct an audit of the agency’s expenses, news outlets reported. Tucker resigned shortly afterward.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Tucker has an attorney. His preliminary hearing was set for March 8.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.