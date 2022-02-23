Advertisement

Former West Virginia fire chief charged with embezzlement

Thomas Tucker, 43, of Cabin Creek, former chief of the East Bank Volunteer Fire Department, is...
Thomas Tucker, 43, of Cabin Creek, former chief of the East Bank Volunteer Fire Department, is accused of embezzling thousands from the department.(Kanawha County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia volunteer fire chief is accused of embezzling nearly $100,000 from the department, according to court documents.

Thomas Tucker, 43, was charged on Tuesday with embezzling the funds from the East Bank Volunteer Fire Department, news outlets reported, citing a criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

Tucker, who was in charge of the station’s credit cards for more than 10 years, is accused of spending more than $99,000 in fire department funds on personal items including truck repairs, groceries, liquor and fuel, the complaint said.

An investigation began when the West Virginia Auditor’s Office announced it would conduct an audit of the agency’s expenses, news outlets reported. Tucker resigned shortly afterward.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Tucker has an attorney. His preliminary hearing was set for March 8.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grafton building collapse
VIDEO: Building collapse in Grafton
Collapsed bridge on Elderberry Rd., Feb. 21
Bridge collapses in Gilmer County
Matthew Ray and the nunchucks police saw him with
Randolph County man arrested after allegedly swinging nunchucks in center of road, said he was “training”
Jeremiah Lee Boggs
Nicholas County man arrested for allegedly firing shot at woman from barn
Marion County Board of Education meeting.
Parent shares concerns of alleged racism within Marion County Schools

Latest News

Heavy vehicles, including garbage trucks and snow plows, are set near the entrance to Capitol...
W.Va. Guard to deploy to DC ahead of trucker convoy
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | 31 deaths reported
arrest
Randolph County man charged with child abuse
State of Preparedness declared ahead of potential flooding