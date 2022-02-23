GRAPHIC: Traffic stop leads to arrest for attempted murder

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pennsylvania man was arrested on Tuesday after officers said he beat and threatened to kill a woman multiple times in Tucker County in August 2021.

Officers reviewed a police report from a Mount Pleasant Township officer in regards to a traffic stop conducted at approximately 1:11 a.m. on August 9, 2021, according to a criminal complaint.

The Mt. Township police report said a woman that was driving the vehicle appeared to have several injuries to her face and head, and officers immediately called EMS.

While speaking with EMS, officers said the woman told them Keith Dishler, 25, of Aliquipa, Pennsylvania, physically attacked and beat her while visiting Blackwater Falls and Douglas Falls.

Officers said they spoke with the woman in January to detail the incidents that happened in August.

According to court documents, the woman and Dishler traveled to Thomas on August 6, 2021 to see the sites and the falls in Thomas before traveling back home.

The report says they stopped at a gas station in Thomas before going to the falls, and Dishler bought a folding knife with a purple handle.

The woman told officers that her and Dishler arrived at approximately 5:15 p.m., parked, and walked down a trail near the falls and sat down on some large rocks.

Officers said the woman told them Dishler played his guitar and “lit some sage” before talking about how he was beat and abused while in jail.

Then, the woman said Dishler moved to a different rock and pulled out the folding knife he bought and began threatening to kill himself, according to court documents.

Officers said when the woman got closer to Dishler, he turned on her and told her that he was going to kill her and that he planned to kill her there the entire time.

Dishler allegedly told the woman that she had 20 seconds to run, and when she didn’t, Dishler told her that her time was up and began beat her in the face with her fist.

The woman told officers that she did not know how long she was there getting beaten, but she said that she pleaded with Dishler to not kill her.

Officers said Dishler then told the woman that he was “going to kill her and then have sex with her dead body” before getting mad because he could not find his glasses.

The woman said that Dishler made her go underwater to find the glasses and told her that she had 20 minutes to find them, according to the criminal complaint.

Dishler allegedly bragged about how beating her excited him and urinated on her while she was in the water.

Officers said the woman told them Dishler found his glasses and told her that he was going to take her to a hotel to torture and kill her.

The report says the woman begged for Dishler to let her go, but he refused, saying that he would have to kill her now because she “couldn’t hide the injuries and people would see.”

According to the woman, Dishler allegedly talked about how he could kill her with a rock and dig a grave in the woods.

After a few hours, officers said Dishler decided to take her to a hotel to kill her, and they began walking back to their car.

The woman then told officers that at some point near a bridge, Dishler hit her so hard in the face that she went unconscious and momentarily blacked out.

Officers said they were told Dishler still had the knife at the bridge but did not have it when he and the woman got to the car.

When they got to the car, court documents say Dishler forced the woman to drive and would punch her in the chest and arms so she could still drive.

Dishler allegedly told the woman to drive to a hotel in Morgantown so she could be tortured and killed.

When they finally arrived to a Morgantown hotel, the woman told officers she convinced Dishler to let them drive home.

The woman told officers that she was struggling to stay conscious, which was causing her to have a hard time driving.

When the woman got near Washington, Pennsylvania, she told officers that she found an officer alongside the road while Dishler was sleeping and stopped in the middle of the road so the officer would pull her over.

When the officer pulled her over, the woman’s injuries were seen and EMS was immediately called.

The woman was taken to the hospital, according to the report, and she required 7 stitches above her eye, a concussion, facial fractures, and a broken jaw that required surgery, among other injuries.

Dishler has been charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, and malicious wounding.

Dishler is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.