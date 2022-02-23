Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | February 23, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After seeing some rain yesterday, this morning is looking dry, and so will the afternoon, as yesterday’s fronts push east and take the rain with them. This afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light westerly winds. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s, so it will be a bit colder than yesterday. Overall, expect a dry, but cooling, afternoon. Overnight, more clouds will roll back in, leading to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light and coming from the north, and temperatures will be much cooler than the past few days, with lows in the upper-20s. Overall, it will be a chilly night. Tomorrow morning, our next system comes from the west, starting with a warm front. It brings rain/snow mix to our area at first, as temperatures will be close to the freezing point. Not much rain or snow is expected, but any leftover moisture could turn into ice on the roads, so it’s something to think about if heading out in the morning. By the late-morning hours, that batch of rain/snow mix leaves and, barring a few stray showers, the region is mostly dry, as the warm front stays to the south of us. Because of this, temperatures will only get into the mid-40s for the afternoon, so it will be cool outside. Then in the evening hours, the warm front lifts north and a steady rain moves in the next few hours. This steady rain lasts throughout the night, with only a brief break overnight. Then, by Friday morning, the back end of the system pushes in, and we see a lot more rain pushing through, some of which could be accompanied by downpours. This could cause slick roads and other problems, so if you are heading out on Friday morning, take it easy on the roads. By the early-afternoon, the rain moves east, and we’re left with cloudy skies, light NW winds, and temperatures in the low-40s. After that, we stay dry this weekend, with partly cloudy skies, light westerly winds on Saturday, and highs in the upper-30s to low-40s. In short, today will be cool but dry, tomorrow will start with some ice and then turn into a soggy day, and then we dry out this weekend.

Today: We start with temperatures in the upper-50s this morning. Any leftover rain is gone by the late-morning hours, leaving behind cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-40s by the afternoon. Winds will be breezy, coming from the west at 10-15 mph, making those temperatures feel colder. Overall, expect a chilly day. High: 60.

Tonight: Skies will be cloudy, but it’s not until the early-morning hours tomorrow that we see any precipitation come through. Winds come from the NNE at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-20s, so it will be cool out there. Overall, a chilly but calm night. Low: 29.

Thursday: We start with light rain/snow mix heading into tomorrow morning. Not much rain/snow mix expected, but considering the cool temperatures, it could create slick spots on the roads, so give yourself a few minutes extra time on the roads just in case. Then we see a brief break from the rain in the early-afternoon, before a steady rain moves in during the evening hours. Overnight, expect some downpours. Winds will come from the NNE at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-40s, seasonable for this time of year. Overall, expect a slick, soggy day. High: 41.

Friday: Skies will be cloudy, with rain pushing in during the morning hours. By mid-morning, however, most of the rain is gone, and we’re left with cloudy skies. Winds will come from the NW at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-40s. In short, expect some rain in the morning, and a cloudy afternoon, with average temperatures. High: 45.

