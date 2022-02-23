Many counties update mask policy for schools
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple counties in north central West Virginia are updating their mask mandates for schools.
Masks are now optional in the following counties:
- Monongalia County
- Taylor County
- Upshur County
- Marion County
- Ritchie County
- Harrison County
- Lewis County
The following counties currently have a mask mandate in place:
- Webster County
- Tucker County
- Braxton County
