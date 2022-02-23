Advertisement

Many counties update mask policy for schools

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple counties in north central West Virginia are updating their mask mandates for schools.

Masks are now optional in the following counties:

  • Monongalia County
  • Taylor County
  • Upshur County
  • Marion County
  • Ritchie County
  • Harrison County
  • Lewis County

The following counties currently have a mask mandate in place:

  • Webster County
  • Tucker County
  • Braxton County

