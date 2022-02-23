Many counties update mask policy for schools

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple counties in north central West Virginia are updating their mask mandates for schools.

Masks are now optional in the following counties:

Monongalia County

Taylor County

Upshur County

Marion County

Ritchie County

Harrison County

Lewis County

The following counties currently have a mask mandate in place:

Webster County

Tucker County

Braxton County

