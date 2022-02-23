Mon, Taylor County Schools to drop mask mandates

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Masks will soon be optional in Monongalia County Schools.

The district made the decision Tuesday night.

The new policy will take effect March 2, and will apply to students and school staff.

Administrators cited declining cases as the reason for the change.

The Taylor County Board of Education also voted Tuesday to remove masks on all buses, facilities and activities.

The district said face coverings will be optional based on personal or family choice.

