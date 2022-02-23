Advertisement

Mon, Taylor County Schools to drop mask mandates

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Masks will soon be optional in Monongalia County Schools.

The district made the decision Tuesday night.

The new policy will take effect March 2, and will apply to students and school staff.

Administrators cited declining cases as the reason for the change.

The Taylor County Board of Education also voted Tuesday to remove masks on all buses, facilities and activities.

The district said face coverings will be optional based on personal or family choice.

