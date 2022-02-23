Morgantown tops Brooke to advance to Sectional Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 1 Morgantown hosted No. 4 Brooke, playing for a spot in the Class AAAA Region I, Section I Championship.

With 20 points from Sofia Wassick, the Mohigans put up an 81-31 victory over the Bruins.

Morgantown will hosted No. 2 Wheeling Park for the Sectional Title, this Friday at 7 p.m.

