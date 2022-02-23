POLICE: Clarksburg man arrested for possessing hundreds of wax stamps, firearms

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man was arrested on Sunday after officers said hundreds of wax stamps containing a powder substance were found in his home.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on Feb. 20 for defective equipment on Martin Queen, 59, of Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

Court documents say officers received information that Queen had controlled substances concealed in a motorhome located in a parking lot on Emily Drive.

Officers said Queen provided consent to search his person, vehicle, and motorhome and told officers that he had a firearm on his right hip.

Queen also told officers that he is a convicted felon and cannot legally possess firearms, according to the report.

According to officers, Queen also said he had illegal substances inside of his motorhome.

Officers said they found the firearm on Queen’s hip and a wax stamp containing a powder substance in his pocket but no drugs in Queen’s vehicle.

In the motorhome, officers said they found approximately 125 wax stamps containing a powder substance believed to be heroin and fentanyl, a small bag containing a crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine, a small red container with a powder substance consistent with cocaine, and another firearm.

Officers obtained a search warrant for Queen’s home, and approximately 150 wax stamps were located in addition to 91 rounds of miscellaneous ammunition, digital scales, a small amount of marijuana, an AR-15 rifle with 7 magazines of ammunition, 5 loaded Springfield 9 mm magazines, a revolver-style pistol, a 12 gauge pistol, and a bag of a crystal-like substance.

Queen has been charged with possession with intent and a prohibited person possessing firearms.

