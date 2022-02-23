Advertisement

Randolph County man charged with child abuse

A Randolph County man was arrested for allegedly causing bodily injury to a 7-year-old child.
arrest
arrest(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County man was arrested for allegedly causing bodily injury to a 7-year-old child.

Officers received information about a 7-year-old child that had injuries on his leg from an aggressive whipping from Christopher Cooper, of Beverly, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they spoke to Cooper about the incident, and he confessed to grabbing the child’s neck and picking up the child by the neck before walking about five feet.

Cooper allegedly put the child down and smacked the child with a belt, causing bodily injury.

Cooper said he believes that he was too rough with the child and that he “crossed the line” from just discipline.

Cooper has been charged with child abuse resulting in injury.

