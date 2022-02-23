Residents unhappy with Salem’s increased water and sewage rates

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - Residents filled the Salem City Council meeting due to the possibility of rising water and sewage prices.

During the meeting, the council voted in favor of the increase of 55.6% for residents’ water bills and 25% for their sewage bills.

Residents shared concerns as they said the population of Salem was older, and the cost increase could hurt those on fixed incomes.

Throughout the hearing, many residents asked questions about why the rate change was so significant and if it could have been addressed sooner.

“Could council not have just said okay, we’re going to spread this out. We know this is going to happen. We are having a shortfall. Let’s spread it out. So, we don’t basically kill off the population?” a resident asked.

The accountant on the project fielded many of these questions and recommended going through with the increase.

“This 55% just gets us back into the black. We are running into the negative every single month. We’re borrowing money from the general fund. We’re not able to make the payments we need to,” he explained.

Mayor Robert Samples told the crowd he didn’t want to raise the rates. However, he said now the city would qualify for some of the grant money needed to make some necessary upgrades.

A member of the community also submitted a petition to take the vote out of the council’s hands and put it on a ballot for the city to vote as a whole.

