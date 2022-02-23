Stanley Keith Allman, 60, of Clarksburg passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at his residence following an extended illness. He was born in Eurika, California on May 2, 1961, a son of the late Bayward and Phyllis Lowe Allman. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Lynn O’Neal Allman, whom he married on December 23, 1993. Stanley and Cheryl renewed their wedding vows on May 16, 2010. Also surviving are five children, Bobby Joseph Allman, Michael Lee Allman and his fiancé Natalie Miller, Laurae Lee Gray and her husband Saxon, Christal Dawn Collins and Amy Cooper; 10 grandchildren, John, Jayson, Nathan, Saxon, Tank, Mariaha, Alyssa, Kylie, Serenity, and Trinity Rose; one sister, Lisa Harrison and her husband Jamie; one brother, Stephen Allman and his wife Cathy; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Mama Pam, Bones and John Workman. Mr. Allman was employed by Mountain State Gas and enjoyed fishing, watching action shows on television, yard work and his Bud Light and Copenhagen. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending their soccer games, but most of all he cherished his family. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday from 4:00 to 6:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 6:00 pm with Crystal Collins presiding. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Allman will be cremated following the service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

