State of Preparedness declared ahead of potential flooding

Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for 41 counties throughout West Virginia due to the upcoming threat of flooding.
(Gov. Justice Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for 41 counties throughout West Virginia due to the upcoming threat of flooding.

The main threat will be possible isolated flash flooding due to heavy downpours or steady rain, with storms forecast for much of the state on Thursday and Friday.

The State of Preparedness covers the following counties:

  • Barbour
  • Boone
  • Braxton
  • Brooke
  • Cabell
  • Calhoun
  • Clay
  • Doddridge
  • Fayette
  • Gilmer
  • Hancock
  • Harrison
  • Jackson
  • Kanawha
  • Lewis
  • Lincoln
  • Logan
  • Marion
  • Marshall
  • Mason
  • McDowell
  • Mingo
  • Monongalia
  • Nicholas
  • Ohio
  • Pleasants
  • Preston
  • Putnam
  • Raleigh
  • Ritchie
  • Roane
  • Taylor
  • Tucker
  • Tyler
  • Upshur
  • Wayne
  • Webster
  • Wetzel
  • Wirt
  • Wood
  • Wyoming

The Governor’s declaration directs the State Emergency Operations Center and its partner agencies to prepare to respond ahead of this significant rainfall event, posturing personnel and resources to mobilize a response to any emergency that may develop.

Coordinating agencies are being placed on standby to report to the State Emergency Operations Center at the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) should the need arise.

Through the storm’s duration, the National Weather Service will hold daily briefings for state agencies and local partners. WVEMD liaisons will provide updates from each county.

“WVEMD monitors for any events that may threaten the citizens of West Virginia, including severe weather threats,” said WVEMD Director GE McCabe. “We’re prepared at all times to respond should there be an emergency.”

Gov. Justice and the WVEMD ask all West Virginians to remain attentive to weather conditions through local media reports and follow any instructions issued by emergency officials.

