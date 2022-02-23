Ten Fairmont Senior wrestlers prepare for the State Championships
The Polar Bears clinched this year’s Region I team title, three Individual titles
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ten Fairmont Senior wrestlers have punched their ticket to the State Championships.
Among those are reigning State Champion Mikey Jones (Region I 126-pound champion), reigning State Runner-up Kolbie Hamilton (Region I 132-pound champion) and Region I 195-pound champion Dylan Ours.
The Polar Bears also clinched the Region I Team Title.
