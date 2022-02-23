University girls basketball holds off Preston, 44-35
Hawks will travel to buckhannon-Upshur for the Class AAAA Region I Section II Championship
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - University girls basketball was able to hold off Preston’s fourth quarter efforts to secure their spot in the Class AAAA Region I Section II Championship.
With 22 points from Ella Simpson, UHS was able to grab a 44-35 victory.
The Hawks will travel to face Buckhannon-Upshur this Friday at 7 p.m.
