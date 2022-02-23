West Virginia University to expand economics education

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks general managing partner Ken Kendrick and his wife, Randy, are donating $20 million to West Virginia University over the next 10 years to enable its business and economics college to offer new programs.

WVU announced Tuesday that it also will dedicate about $20 million for the creation of the Kendrick Center for an Ethical Economy, which will offer programs for high school students and educators statewide.

University President Gordon Gee said in a statement that the alliance “will help our state retain top young talent in line with West Virginia University’s land-grant mission by aiding teachers in filling economic literacy gaps that exist for students.”

In order to invest in teachers to increase outreach in youth economic education statewide, a specialized track will be established for educators within a master of science in economics program. Summer workshops will focus on economics education for teachers, and mentor teachers will be recruited to support Kendrick Center educators, the statement said.

The program also will recruit high-achieving high school seniors to WVU, and enrollment in a microeconomics course will be expanded for West Virginia high school students, the statement said.

Ken Kendrick is a 1965 WVU graduate.

