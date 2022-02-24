Barbour County Schools update mask policy

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Barbour County Schools has an update on its mask policy, effective Monday, Feb. 28.

According to Jeff Woofter, wearing masks will become optional for all students and staff on buses, in schools, and at extracurricular activities.

Masks will be available for those who wish to continue wearing them.

Barbour County Schools is not mandating COVID-19 testing at school for possible exposures for either vaccinated or unvaccinated students or staff, according to Woofter.

In-school healthcare professionals from Barbour Community Health may conduct rapid COVID tests or send home COVID test kits for those parents who request them.

You can view the full Facebook post below.

