Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Bridgeport’s Randy Keener

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport’s Randy Keener has had a storied career with the Indians’ swimming program. After four years, it’s come to a close.

Keener won three events at the state meet last week - 200 individual medley, 100 backstroke and 200 medley relay - and set a new state record in the 100 backstroke in the preliminary round.

“If you just surround yourself with the right people, you’re going to have a good time,” Keener said about the program. “That’s all that matters.”

Keener signed to Findlay College’s swimming program earlier this year and will join the Oilers next season, but said the past four years were so memorable because of the people he got to spend them with.

