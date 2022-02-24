Advertisement

Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Bridgeport’s Randy Keener

Won three events, set new state record in prelims at 2022 State Swim Championship
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Julia Westerman
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport’s Randy Keener has had a storied career with the Indians’ swimming program. After four years, it’s come to a close.

Keener won three events at the state meet last week - 200 individual medley, 100 backstroke and 200 medley relay - and set a new state record in the 100 backstroke in the preliminary round.

“If you just surround yourself with the right people, you’re going to have a good time,” Keener said about the program. “That’s all that matters.”

Keener signed to Findlay College’s swimming program earlier this year and will join the Oilers next season, but said the past four years were so memorable because of the people he got to spend them with.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Dishler
GRAPHIC: Traffic stop leads to arrest for attempted murder
Detroit drug trafficking triangle
11 people indicted for roles in drug trafficking conspiracy
Travis Anderson
Morgantown man sentenced for 2020 murder
Thomas Tucker, 43, of Cabin Creek, former chief of the East Bank Volunteer Fire Department, is...
Former West Virginia fire chief charged with embezzlement
(MGN)
POLICE: Clarksburg man arrested for possessing hundreds of wax stamps, firearms

Latest News

Buckhannon-Upshur student-athletes
Five Buckhannon-Upshur athletes sign with local college programs
Philip Barbour girls' basketball
Philip Barbour mounts a comeback to down East Fairmont, 47-42
Fairmont Senior girls' basketball
Fairmont Senior moves on to sectional championship with win over Grafton
WVU women's basketball
WVU women secure sweep over Texas Tech on the road